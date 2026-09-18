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National Hispanic Cultural Center presents two new exhibitions

KUNM | By Mark Haslett
Published September 18, 2026 at 10:27 AM MDT
Participating artists in I Thought I Saw You Yesterday, curated by hazel batreschavez, include Amanda Dannáe Romero, ashleigh steele chavez, Caroline Liu, claudia hermano, Esteban Ismael Durán, Jesus Miguel Avena, Joe Ramiro Garcia, Margarita Paz-Pedro (pictured), and Stephanie J. Woods.
Mia Casas
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KUNM
Participating artists in I Thought I Saw You Yesterday, curated by hazel batreschavez, include Amanda Dannáe Romero, ashleigh steele chavez, Caroline Liu, claudia hermano, Esteban Ismael Durán, Jesus Miguel Avena, Joe Ramiro Garcia, Margarita Paz-Pedro (pictured), and Stephanie J. Woods.

Coming up this evening (Sept. 18), the National Hispanic Cultural Center will host a dual reception for two new exhibitions. One presents works from the permanent collection, and another features works that are new to the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

I Thought I Saw You Yesterday, curated by hazel batreschavez, explores themes of ancestral knowledge and memory. Participating artists include Amanda Dannáe Romero, ashleigh steele chavez, Caroline Liu, claudia hermano, Esteban Ismael Durán, Jesus Miguel Avena, Joe Ramiro Garcia, Margarita Paz-Pedro, and Stephanie J. Woods.

The other exhibition, ¡Aquí Estamos! Catharsis in the Collection, Aqui Estamos, the first re-curation of the Center’s permanent collection exhibition since 2020, is lighter in tone.

“We oftentimes explore artistic practice as an avenue toward social commentary, and that is still present in the exhibition, but also, I think in ways that allow us to kind of take the seriousness off, take a deep breath and remember to be playful and joyful as well,” said Visual Arts Program Manager and Head Curator Jadira Gurule.

This evening’s reception, 5-7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public, though reservations are requested at nhccnm.org.
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Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett began work in public radio in 2006 at High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, Kansas. Haslett has worked for newspapers and radio stations across the Southwest and earned numerous Texas AP Broadcasters awards for news reporting. His work has been broadcast across Texas NPR member stations, as well as the NPR Newscast and All Things Considered.
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