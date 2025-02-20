New Mexican farmers worry as some USDA payments are frozen

Robert Lopez is a farmer in Tucumcari who grows corn, cotton and alfalfa. He signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a program called EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program), which helps farmers with managing natural resources by supporting projects like reducing soil erosion or water evaporation.

Lopez pays upfront to make improvements, and part of the cost is reimbursed periodically. The amounts are significant; his last payment was about $100,000.

"I know a lot of you don't farm," he said at a press conference in Santa Fe Thursday. "And you have no idea what the stress level is on a farm, not knowing what your crop is going to bring, whether you'll have a crop at all. So these federal programs are security that we have to improve our farms."

Now, President Donald Trump's executive orders have left many federal payments and programs suspended. Included in the executive order titled Unleashing American Energy was a directive to freeze funds allocated by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which affected EQIP .

Lopez spoke at a press conference in Santa Fe held by U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, who said New Mexicans are among farmers nationwide affected by the pause in funding to some EQIP and other USDA programs. She said such programs are vital.

"We need to remember that before USDA started these conservation programs, we had something called the Dust Bowl," she said.

Lopez, the farmer, doesn't know what to do next. Should he keep on with a plan to plant 150 acres of grass to reduce wind erosion? Would he be reimbursed?

"I don't know exactly where to move from here," he said. "I know that I've signed a contract with the federal government, and that if I don't honor the contract, well, then I'm in breach. But my concern right now is the opposite way."

Leger Fernandez said that about $52 million in EQIP funding went to New Mexico in the last year alone and that if the program were cut it would have a significant impact. She added that because of cuts to USDA staffing, many concerned farmers and ranchers were having trouble getting hold of someone to address their questions.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in an email, "The Biden administration crushed American agriculture with regulatory uncertainty, crippling inflation, trade imbalances, and radical environmental policies." She said the president will make all agencies more efficient to benefit everyone including farmers.

A USDA spokesperson said in an emailed statement that Secretary Brooke Rollins was confirmed last Thursday and is reviewing programs on hold. The statement said: "She understands that farmers, ranchers and loggers have made decisions based on these funding opportunities, and that some have been waiting on payments during this government-wide review." She plans to share more information later this week.

