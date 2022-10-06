Early voting begins in New Mexico next week

Early voting begins next week on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at New Mexico’s county clerk’s offices, and continues for nearly a month.

A list of the county clerk’s offices, locations and contact information can be found here. Times may vary for when the offices are open for voting.

Voters have through Saturday, Nov. 5 to vote early. Early voting is only at the county clerk’s offices until more voting locations open up when expanded early voting starts on Oct. 22.

New Mexicans must be registered to vote before requesting a ballot. This can be done in-person at the voting location with same-day registration, or online or by mail until Tuesday.

Tuesday is also the first day absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who signed up for one sent to their home The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Nov. 3. Voters can track their absentee ballots online once it’s mailed or dropped off.

N.M. Secretary of State Spokesperson Alex Curtas said voting with an absentee ballot is probably the easiest method for displaced residents in New Mexico, like those dealing with the aftermath of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Voters can request an absentee ballot be sent to a temporary housing location.

Despite some fears of voter fraud through absentee ballots, Curtas said there are safeguards in place against that, including identification checks through matching signatures and social security information.

New Mexico struggles to get high voter turnout rates, and the option to vote by mail is there in part to increase the number of voters, Curtas said. “In New Mexico, we try to make it as easy for people to vote, as convenient as possible for people to vote,” he said.

Voters can return absentee ballots in-person or by mail to the county clerk’s office or Election Day polling location, or at a drop box location.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Visit nmvote.org for more information on voting.