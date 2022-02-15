2022 Session - Ep.10, Tough on Crime in an Election Year

There are only a few days left in this 30-day legislative session and it’s starting to feel like a lot is getting done. We are close to a final budget, education and voting bills are moving forward and there has been a lot of movement on anti-crime bills. Crime is up nationwide and we are certainly feeling it in New Mexico. Today on #YNMG we’ll take a look at some of the criminal justice measures considered by the legislature that have broad goals like easing sentencing on minors and increasing penalties for gun crimes, to name just a couple.

Our guest today is Austin Fisher from Source New Mexico. He has been reporting on the legislature for some time, but focused on criminal justice over the last several weeks.

Your New Mexico Government is a collaboration between KUNM and New Mexico PBS and funded by the Thornburg Foundation. We strive to shine light on government so that you will be informed and ready to participate. There is still time for you to get involved in these last few days of this legislative session. You can watch committee and floor hearings online at nmlegis.gov by clicking the "webcast" button. Or, you can go to the Capitol building, but be sure to bring a mask and proof of vaccination to get inside. You can also use the “find my legislator” tool to get email and phone numbers for your elected officials so you can weigh in on issues they’re discussing.

If you have any questions for us or our guests, reach out by email at ynmg@kunm.org .

Legislation Discussed In This Episode:

__________

This public service is part of our Your New Mexico Government project, a collaboration between KUNM radio and New Mexico PBS. Support for public media provided by the Thornburg Foundation.

