Legal psychedelic treatment board to hold first public meeting

The Psilocybin Advisory Board will hold its first public meeting on Friday, a major step towards full implementation of the state’s medical psilocybin program . New Mexico is just the third state to legalize the drug associated with magic mushrooms to treat conditions like end-of-life anxiety and substance use disorder.

New Mexico’s Director of Strategic Support for the Healing Advocacy Fund, Denali Wilson, said the board will carry a large responsibility in keeping the program, which is slated for a January 2028 launch, on track and running properly.

The board is responsible for licensure and oversight of providers, setting safety, regulatory training and credentialing requirements, and integrating the program into New Mexico’s existing health care system.

This week’s meeting, on December 5, will be the public’s chance to give input to the board, though speakers must first register online .

Wilson said one big goal for advocates will be ensuring the program is covered by insurance.

New Mexico may not have been the first to look at psilocybin’s benefits, as both Oregon and Colorado have their own programs already up and running, but Wilson says it is the first state to use a medically integrated model to regulate access – meaning only patients with qualified conditions will be able to access the therapy, and only at certified facilities.

Studies have shown psilocybin is highly effective at treating post-traumatic stress disorder , generalized and end-of-life anxiety , substance use disorder , and more.

New Mexico’s program was approved by the legislature with broad bipartisan support earlier this year.

