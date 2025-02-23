© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about psychadelic therapy in medicine

By Daniel Montaño
Published February 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM MST
Psilocybin, the main psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, may soon be approved for medical use in the land of enchantment, bringing relief to people suffering from depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, and end-of-life anxiety, after a bill was shown unanimous bipartisan support in committee late Tuesday evening.
waqas anees
/
Flikr
Psilocybin, the main psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, may soon be approved for medical use in the land of enchantment, bringing relief to people suffering from depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, and end-of-life anxiety, after a bill was shown unanimous bipartisan support in committee late Tuesday evening.

Let's Talk New Mexico, 2/27 8am: This year 14 states including New Mexico are considering legalizing medical psilocybin, the main psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, to treat a variety of disorders from depression and anxiety, to substance use disorder and cluster headaches. Psychedelic therapies using drugs such as LSD, also known as acid, and DMT, the main ingredient in ayahuasca, are gaining mainstream momentum across the country. Ketamine infusions have proven to be highly effective against depression and suicidal thoughts, MDMA, or ecstasy, has shown promise in fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. These drugs, however, remain largely illegal by state and federal laws.

This week on Let's Talk New Mexico we’ll be talking about using psychedelics as medicine, and we’d like to hear from you. Have you or a loved one benefited from these therapies? Do you think there is potential for genuine medical uses or is this just a fad in health care? What do you think should be done about the legal status of these substances? Leave a voice message by clicking the link below, email letstalk@kunm.org or call in live Thursday morning at 8am and share your thoughts.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Psychedelic therapy session room at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.
  1. UNM researchers are studying psychedelics to treat depression and meth addiction
  2. Study finds mushrooms combined with therapy can curb heavy drinking
  3. Researchers will study MDMA-assisted therapy for opioid addiction; Book re-examines humans' impact on the environment