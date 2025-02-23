Let's talk about psychadelic therapy in medicine

Let's Talk New Mexico, 2/27 8am: This year 14 states including New Mexico are considering legalizing medical psilocybin , the main psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, to treat a variety of disorders from depression and anxiety, to substance use disorder and cluster headaches. Psychedelic therapies using drugs such as LSD , also known as acid, and DMT , the main ingredient in ayahuasca, are gaining mainstream momentum across the country. Ketamine infusions have proven to be highly effective against depression and suicidal thoughts , MDMA, or ecstasy, has shown promise in fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder . These drugs, however, remain largely illegal by state and federal laws.

This week on Let's Talk New Mexico we’ll be talking about using psychedelics as medicine, and we’d like to hear from you. Have you or a loved one benefited from these therapies? Do you think there is potential for genuine medical uses or is this just a fad in health care? What do you think should be done about the legal status of these substances? Leave a voice message by clicking the link below, email letstalk@kunm.org or call in live Thursday morning at 8am and share your thoughts.