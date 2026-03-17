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NMDOH issues health warning as a historic heat wave moves into the state

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:50 PM MDT
The New Mexico Department of health issued a heat illness warning in advance of what National Weather Service officials called a historic heat wave bringing 90 degree temperatures almost two months earlier than expected.
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The New Mexico Department of health issued a heat illness warning in advance of what National Weather Service officials called a historic heat wave bringing 90 degree temperatures almost two months earlier than expected.

New Mexicans should prepare for a historic heat wave peaking this weekend. On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a warning advising residents to look out for signs of heat illness as the temperature jumps to levels the National Weather Service said usually arrive just before June.

Clay Anderson, senior forecaster at the NWS, said the temperature in Albuquerque is expected to go from 76 degrees on Monday to 91 by Saturday.

“Which would be an all time March record high for the entire month of March,” he said, “and we beat it by six degrees.”

Anderson said the heat will be even worse further south.

“For example, on Saturday in Roswell, we've got 97 degrees forecast,” he said. “And there are some probabilities, although low, that Roswell could touch 100 degrees.”

Even though the highs are numbers New Mexicans are used to seeing every summer, he says temperatures that get this high this quickly — especially this early in the year — could catch people off guard.

“It's never happened,” he said, “and our records go back all the way to the late 1800s.”

NMDOH recommends keeping window shades drawn and staying inside, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol. People should also wear loose-fitting clothing that is both light in color and in weight, schedule outdoor activities at the coolest time of the day and stick to the shade as much as possible. Remember to never leave children or pets in the car.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat illness in yourself and others. Symptoms include warm red skin that can progress to cold, pale and clammy, a fast but weak pulse, nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps, and tiredness, weakness or dizziness that can progress to passing out.

Visit the NMDOH’s heat-related illness page for more information or dial its helpline at 833-SWNURSE, or 833-796-8773.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
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Public Health New Mexico National Weather ServiceNew Mexico Department of Healthheat waveheat
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
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