NMDOH issues health warning as a historic heat wave moves into the state

New Mexicans should prepare for a historic heat wave peaking this weekend. On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a warning advising residents to look out for signs of heat illness as the temperature jumps to levels the National Weather Service said usually arrive just before June.

Clay Anderson, senior forecaster at the NWS, said the temperature in Albuquerque is expected to go from 76 degrees on Monday to 91 by Saturday.

“Which would be an all time March record high for the entire month of March,” he said, “and we beat it by six degrees.”

Anderson said the heat will be even worse further south.

“For example, on Saturday in Roswell, we've got 97 degrees forecast,” he said. “And there are some probabilities, although low, that Roswell could touch 100 degrees.”

Even though the highs are numbers New Mexicans are used to seeing every summer, he says temperatures that get this high this quickly — especially this early in the year — could catch people off guard.

“It's never happened,” he said, “and our records go back all the way to the late 1800s.”

NMDOH recommends keeping window shades drawn and staying inside, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol. People should also wear loose-fitting clothing that is both light in color and in weight, schedule outdoor activities at the coolest time of the day and stick to the shade as much as possible. Remember to never leave children or pets in the car.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat illness in yourself and others. Symptoms include warm red skin that can progress to cold, pale and clammy, a fast but weak pulse, nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps, and tiredness, weakness or dizziness that can progress to passing out.

Visit the NMDOH’s heat-related illness page for more information or dial its helpline at 833-SWNURSE, or 833-796-8773.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.