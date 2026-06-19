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Folk Routes

Tony celebrates Father's Day and Interviews local singer/songwriter Tom Andes

By Tony Mora
Published June 19, 2026 at 10:42 AM MDT
Tom Andes
Artist Website
Tom Andes

Sat. 3/2, 10a: Tom Andes sets the stories of the lonely, the brokenhearted, and the downwardly mobile to rowdy, up-tempo traditional American music that feels so good, you forget the bad times. His songs run the gamut from finger-picked acoustic blues to country, from gospel to tunes that might have sounded at home on the indie rock charts in the late 90s. In 2022, Tom released his debut EP, “Static on Every Station.”

Tom was born and raised in New Hampshire and grew up listening to classic rock, metal, and pop on the radio. A visit to New Orleans when he was eighteen ignited his love of American roots music, especially the country blues that had inspired the musicians he’d grown up listening to.

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
See stories by Tony Mora