Tony celebrates Father's Day and Interviews local singer/songwriter Tom Andes

Sat. 3/2, 10a: Tom Andes sets the stories of the lonely, the brokenhearted, and the downwardly mobile to rowdy, up-tempo traditional American music that feels so good, you forget the bad times. His songs run the gamut from finger-picked acoustic blues to country, from gospel to tunes that might have sounded at home on the indie rock charts in the late 90s. In 2022, Tom released his debut EP, “Static on Every Station.”

Tom was born and raised in New Hampshire and grew up listening to classic rock, metal, and pop on the radio. A visit to New Orleans when he was eighteen ignited his love of American roots music, especially the country blues that had inspired the musicians he’d grown up listening to.