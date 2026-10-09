Autumn themed playlist featuring New Mexico artists and more!

Sat. 10/10, 10a: In the first hour of today's program; Tony spins songs and tunes with an Autumn theme from various Folk Music artists. Hour two of the program will feature varied selections from some of New Mexico's favorite singer/songwriter's, bands and troubadours. Tune in for: Terry Clements, Gary Hernandez, Los Radiators, Bob Dodge, Atomic Grass, Kacey & Jenna, Higher Ground Bluegrass, Paul Pino and The Tone Daddies, Kerry Grombacher, Band of Enchantment, C. Daniel Boling, Jimmy Abraham, Holy Water & Whiskey, the Hearne Family & more.