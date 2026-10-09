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Folk Routes

Autumn themed playlist featuring New Mexico artists and more!

By Tony Mora
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:18 PM MDT

KUNM

Paul Pino

Sat. 10/10, 10a: In the first hour of today's program; Tony spins songs and tunes with an Autumn theme from various Folk Music artists. Hour two of the program will feature varied selections from some of New Mexico's favorite singer/songwriter's, bands and troubadours. Tune in for: Terry Clements, Gary Hernandez, Los Radiators, Bob Dodge, Atomic Grass, Kacey & Jenna, Higher Ground Bluegrass, Paul Pino and The Tone Daddies, Kerry Grombacher, Band of Enchantment, C. Daniel Boling, Jimmy Abraham, Holy Water & Whiskey, the Hearne Family & more.

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
See stories by Tony Mora