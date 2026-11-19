Tony previews the 2027 Grammy Award nominees in the "Best Traditional Folk Album" category for the first time since 2011.
Sat. 11/21, 10a: Just ahead of Music's Biggest Night; the 2027 Grammy Awards has announced its five nominees for the Best Traditional Folk Album Category for the first time since 2011.
The Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 7th. Today we’ll be previewing the five nominees in the Best Traditional Folk Album category along with a several sneak previews of upcoming releases and local artists.