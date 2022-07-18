© 2022 KUNM
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about how the legacy of January 6th is changing politics in New Mexico

Published July 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT
Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, N.M., speaks to journalists as he leaves the federal court in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2022.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
/
AP
Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, N.M., speaks to journalists as he leaves the federal court in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2022. Griffin, who founded the political group Cowboys for Trump, was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment in June for joining the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden gave Griffin credit for the 20 days he already served in jail after his arrest.

Let's Talk New Mexico 7/21 8a: As the January 6th hearings come to a close, the fallout from the Capital riot and lies about the 2020 presidential election are continuing to influence New Mexico politics. From the actions of state politicians who joined in the effort to overturn the 2020 election, to calls for greater voter restrictions, to the Otero County Commission’s refusal to certify the results of June’s primary elections, it’s clear that our state’s political landscape has changed.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll look at how some state politicians have been influenced by rhetoric about election fraud and misinformation, and how voters’ rights may be in jeopardy. We’ll lay out the timeline of New Mexican involvement in the attempt to overturn the results of the last Presidential election, evaluate how much of a threat to our democracy these conspiracy theories present, and find out what state leaders intend to do about it.

And we want to hear from you! What should the state government do to protect voting rights for New Mexicans? What are your concerns about the future of New Mexico’s political landscape? And what questions do you have about conspiracy theories you’ve read or heard about? Email us at letstalk@KUNM.org, or call in live this Thursday morning at 8.

Let's Talk New Mexico January 6Donald TrumpVoter RightsOtero County
