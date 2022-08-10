Let's Talk long COVID and disability

Across the country over 90 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. While some people get better after a few weeks, some are experiencing persistent symptoms months after an infection. While research is still ongoing and many experience a range of symptoms, new data points to 1 in 8 COVID patients developing long COVID . The U.S. Health and Human Services Department now recognizes long COVID could be a disability as it limits major life activities . As for a recent update from the New Mexico Department of Health, COVID in New Mexico is stable, but still seeing a high level of cases.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a look at what is the future for our healthcare system taking care of an influx of people now experiencing debilitating symptoms that make everyday tasks a challenge? What rights do individuals have once their infection qualifies as a disability? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

GUESTS:

