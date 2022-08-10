© 2022 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk long COVID and disability

Published August 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM MDT
Fatigue
Jose Navarro https://bit.ly/3Ae2zqy
/
Flickr
Fatigue is one of the symptoms of long COVID

Across the country over 90 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. While some people get better after a few weeks, some are experiencing persistent symptoms months after an infection. While research is still ongoing and many experience a range of symptoms, new data points to 1 in 8 COVID patients developing long COVID. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department now recognizes long COVID could be a disability as it limits major life activities. As for a recent update from the New Mexico Department of Health, COVID in New Mexico is stable, but still seeing a high level of cases.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a look at what is the future for our healthcare system taking care of an influx of people now experiencing debilitating symptoms that make everyday tasks a challenge? What rights do individuals have once their infection qualifies as a disability? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

GUESTS:

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
