Let's Talk Albuquerque Community Safety and alternatives to policing

In the summer of 2020, amid protests and calls to defund police departments ringing out across the nation, mayor Tim Keller announced Albuquerque Community Safety, a whole new department to be dispatched through 911 emergency services to calls involving mental health, addiction, or other issues that don’t require traditional police. A team of mental health professionals go to scenes instead of, or alongside other emergency services. It’s been operating for a little over a year and it’s already expanding, as is a similar program in Santa Fe.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking about the idea of expanding public safety beyond armed officers or SWAT teams and we want to hear from you! Have you encountered these alternative responders? Did you call 911 to get a hold of them? Email us at letstalk@KUNM.org or call in live during the show at (505) 277-5866

Guests:

Mariela Ruiz-Angel, Director, Albuqerque Community Safety

Kyra Ochoa, Director, Community Health and Safety, Santa Fe

Karina Diaz, Director, Dona Ana Crisis Triage Center