Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about doing good

Published December 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST
Photo via www.guides.library.ubc.ca
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/22, 8a: For many of us, the holiday season is a time to reflect on doing good, on helping our fellow humans, and investing in our communities. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be examining what that means from several different perspectives. We’ll discuss how to make sure your charitable giving has the highest impact, chat with folks who are engaged in direct methods of improving life in our state, and feature inspiring stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to help their fellow humans and invest in their communities. We'll also provide practical tips and advice on how you can get involved and make a difference.

We want to hear from you! How are you taking steps to improve our world? What inspired you to start making a difference in your community? What challenges have you faced in your efforts to do good, and how have you overcome them? Send us your thoughts at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show.

