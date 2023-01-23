Let's talk charter schools

New Mexico has historically struggled with education rankings, and charter schools have received criticism for contributing to the problem. School districts and charter schools, too, are responsible for implementing the ruling of the Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, but some advocates and lawmakers have pointed to a lack of oversight that has contributed to inconsistencies when it comes to school quality.

The State Auditor’s office last year released a risk assessment advisory concerning how charter schools are using public funds when it comes to their respective charitable foundations. The assessment pointed to a significant accountability gap and lack of transparency that can contribute to fraud and mismanagement of funds.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll look at current standards for charter schools and we'll hear firsthand from the Public Education Commission about the strengths and weaknesses of the charter school system. We'll also talk to policy advocates who work to make sure at-risk students are not slipping through the charter school system and are receiving an equitable education that successfully prepares them to move forward after graduation. And we want to hear from you, too! Are you a parent of a charter school student? What has that experience been like? Are you an educator at a charter school? Are schools up to the standards we expect? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

Guests: