-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/30 8am: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. Lines are being redrawn for the U.S. House, state…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/26 8 am: Thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/12 8am: If you’ve seen black and gold T-shirts, jerseys, and flags around Albuquerque, you’ve seen fans of New Mexico United. The…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/3 at 8 am: The Rio Grande is swelling right now, but looks can be deceiving. Climate change is drying out this lifeline in the…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/13 8 am: Some of New Mexico’s immigrant workers are undocumented and often employed in low-paid but essential jobs, such as early…
-
Public schools in New Mexico started fully in-person classes this month for the first time in over a year. Some students chose to stay remote, others…
-
Cannabis is the topic. As part of the continuing coverage from Your New Mexico Government it is time for an update on the legislative session at the…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/21 8am: Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released her list of top legislative priorities for the year. The Governor and…
-
The census is one of the more important events in our democracy. Every 10 years each person is counted so that resources can be allocated, programs…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 8/27 8a: School is back in session online, with some districts planning to stay that way all semester and others waiting to see…