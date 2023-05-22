Let's talk about rental housing and regulation
Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/25 8am: Recently, Albuquerque’s City Council voted down an ordinance that would have established a basic, online landlord registry meant to track data on rental units across the city. That has left advocates worried about the influence landlords have on the housing market.
On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll explore the complex relationship between landlords and tenants plus ongoing efforts to regulate the industry. Are you frustrated with New Mexico’s rental housing market? What’s your experience with finding affordable housing in the state? Are you a renter or a landlord with ideas to help with the shortage of rentals?
Email Letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.
Guests:
- Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe
- Serge Martinez, Professor, UNM School of Law’s Economic Justice Clinic
- Anna Lee DeSaulniers, Peoples Housing Project
Recent housing bills that failed to make it to the Governor's desk:
2023 Regular Session
CREATE HOUSING DEPARTMENT - HB 414
RENT CONTROL PROHIBITIONS - SB 99
ADDITIONAL HOUSING DWELLING UNITS - HB 425
HOUSING & RENT CHANGES - SB 411
SANTA FE HOMELESS SHELTER & PROGRAMMING - SB 141
TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED - SB 267
INDEPENDENT CONSTRUCTION INSPECTORS - SB 281
MULTIGENERATIONAL HOUSING & ZONING - SB 333
WRONGFUL FORECLOSURE PROTECTION ACT - SB 46
MOBILE HOME PARK ACT CHANGES - SB 298
RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING - SB 375
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACT OVERSIGHT - SB 495
2022 Regular Session
HOUSING MODERNIZATION CHANGES - HB 65
NEW MEXICO HOUSING TRUST FUND - SB 19
HOUSING & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE - HM 9
SANTA FE HOMELESS SHELTER - SB 96
DONA ANA 1-STOP FAMILY CENTER - SB 211
2021 Regular Session
HOUSING DISCRIMINATION CHANGES - HB 111