Let's talk about rental housing and regulation

Let’s Talk New Mexico 5/25 8am: Recently, Albuquerque’s City Council voted down an ordinance that would have established a basic, online landlord registry meant to track data on rental units across the city. That has left advocates worried about the influence landlords have on the housing market.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll explore the complex relationship between landlords and tenants plus ongoing efforts to regulate the industry. Are you frustrated with New Mexico’s rental housing market? What’s your experience with finding affordable housing in the state? Are you a renter or a landlord with ideas to help with the shortage of rentals?

Email Letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.

Recent housing bills that failed to make it to the Governor's desk:

2023 Regular Session

HOUSING & RENT CHANGES - HB 6

CREATE HOUSING DEPARTMENT - HB 414

RENT CONTROL PROHIBITIONS - SB 99

ADDITIONAL HOUSING DWELLING UNITS - HB 425

HOUSING & RENT CHANGES - SB 411

SANTA FE HOMELESS SHELTER & PROGRAMMING - SB 141

TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED - SB 267

INDEPENDENT CONSTRUCTION INSPECTORS - SB 281

MULTIGENERATIONAL HOUSING & ZONING - SB 333

WRONGFUL FORECLOSURE PROTECTION ACT - SB 46

MOBILE HOME PARK ACT CHANGES - SB 298

RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING - SB 375

AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACT OVERSIGHT - SB 495

2022 Regular Session

HOUSING MODERNIZATION CHANGES - HB 65

NEW MEXICO HOUSING TRUST FUND - SB 19

HOUSING & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE - HM 9

SANTA FE HOMELESS SHELTER - SB 96

DONA ANA 1-STOP FAMILY CENTER - SB 211

2021 Regular Session

HOUSING DISCRIMINATION CHANGES - HB 111