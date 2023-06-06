Let's talk about residential solar

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/8 8am: Large-scale solar power is a renewable energy source with a lot of promise in a state that averages 310 days of sunshine a year and has ample open space. In our cities, however, the best opportunity for renewable energy for homes is with rooftop solar panels. Last week the Public Regulation Commission released a warning that New Mexicans are reporting more complaints about residential solar installers when it comes to rooftop installations not performing as expected and promised tax rebates not coming through.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll talk about residential solar power. We’ll go over government incentives to make solar power more affordable, whether solar installations are now affordable enough to make sense economically, and we’ll discuss the environmental impact solar power and the equipment to produce it can have. We’ll also talk about those folks knocking on doors trying to get homeowners to sign up.

We’d like to hear from you, too. Have you added solar panels to your roof? Did you look into it and find it’s not a good fit for you? Are you thinking about solar but you have questions before moving forward? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

