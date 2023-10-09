Let's talk about community schools

New Mexico’s students are facing challenges both inside and outside the classroom that make learning difficult. A community school model presents a potential solution as its structure is built on four pillars: integrated health and social supports, expanded learning time, strong family community engagement, and collaborative leadership.

This model meets the community where they are and aims to fill the gaps in achievement by emphasizing the overall wellness for all students and their families. Community schools can connect students and families to free healthy meals, tutoring, mental health counseling and adult education opportunities.

While New Mexico has the third highest childhood poverty rate in the nation and the implementation of the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit settlement ordering an equitable education to all children has been slow, community schools present an opportunity to improve educational outcomes while strengthening under-served neighborhoods.

Would family support help your kids learn more school? What resources do you think schools could offer our communities? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call (505) 277-5866 during the show Thursday morning at 8.