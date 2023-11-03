Let's talk about city councils

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/9 8am: Your city council likely has more impact on your life than any other government entity, however, survey data shows 3/4s of Americans do not attend public meetings and fewer than 1 in 5 have reached out to local governments in the last year.

Peoples’ busy schedules or lack of knowledge about how city councils and their meetings are conducted could explain the lack of engagement. Sometimes city council meetings appear dysfunctional with infighting or overwhelmed with voices of angry residents, but they are also a forum for concerned citizens to voice grievances, ask for help with problems in their neighborhoods, or look for recognition for good works from their neighbors.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss city councils, how they work, and we’ll check in on how the recent elections have impacted city councils ideologically, demographically, and functionally. Do you have questions about how your city council works? If you have attended city council meetings, did the engagement from lawmakers meet your expectations? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show.

