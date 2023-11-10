Let's talk about favorite fall foods

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/16 8am: Even in New Mexico, we might be thinking about pumpkin flavored everything when fall weather hits, but we’re also lusting after anything with chile, pecan or squash – or maybe a combination of all of them? It’s the perfect time to fire up your oven and roast brussel sprouts, bake pastas or casseroles, or perfect your pie crust. Have you found creative ways to incorporate local foods into traditional fall dishes? Or maybe you’ve mastered a dessert that can be whipped up in 30 minutes?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll talk to chefs, farmers and foodies about fall dishes for entertaining guests or for a quiet night at home. What are your favorite foods to pull out of the oven? Have you had a tough time getting a dish to come out right? Email recipes and questions for the chefs to LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show.