Let's talk about outdoor recreation

Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/14 8am: You may think of camping, hiking, biking or skiing as leisure activities that boost your quality of life, but the infrastructure and jobs surrounding those activities are also a boon to the state’s economy - from small food and lodging outfits to our largest ski areas. The outdoor economy is booming in the West, and though New Mexico is a little behind our neighboring states, we are on the same trail. Moreover, studies show that exposure to the outdoors strengthens communities, attracts talented workers to our region, and boosts taxes to support other aspects of life in New Mexico.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the impacts of a growing outdoor recreation sector, from economics to inclusion and equity. And we don’t think outdoor rec starts outside the city limits. Have you taken up tennis, golf or mountain biking recently? Are you a person of color or from a disadvantaged community? Has it been challenging to engage with the outdoors? We want to hear from you. Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.