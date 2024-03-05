Let's talk about Universal Basic Income

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/7 8am: Most Americans have little to no savings so even a small emergency can have catastrophic results. Pilot programs in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Las Cruces are among those nationwide seeking to help some low income families by providing a modest monthly stipend. It’s called a Universal Basic Income.

In New Mexico pilot programs, families of immigrants, those facing homelessness, and low-income community college students were awarded $400-$500 a month. The programs lasted from 10 months to 5 years, with one ongoing, and have shown promising results, but not everyone feels stipends like these are appropriate.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we'll discuss Universal Basic Income and whether it should be expanded. Do the long-term benefits of economic security justify spending public money now? What do you think about giving people money directly? We want to hear from you. Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

