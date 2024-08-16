Let's talk about medical bills

New Mexico has made strides when it comes to protecting patients from surprise medical bills and aggressive debt collectors.

In 2019, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Surprise Billing Protection Act into law. It aims to eliminate expensive medical bills when a patient receives care by an out of network hospital or provider – the patient is expected only to pay the amount they would be charged if receiving care from within their network.

Another law from 2021, the Patient’s Debt Collection Protection Act , would stop hospitals from using aggressive debt collectors to go after those with lower incomes, either taking them to court or reporting to their creditors. However, lawsuits have been filed against debtors since law has been active.

These problems are exacerbated by New Mexico’s population of uninsured patients, leading hospitals to potentially overcharge them for services and to patients using Medicaid still walking away with massive bills .