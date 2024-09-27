© 2024 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about young voters

By Mia Casas
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:48 PM MDT
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/3, 8am: In an election that is so close, every vote counts. Voters between the ages of 18-30 have traditionally made up about 17% of all votes cast. This number is likely to increase, as 8 million Generation Z folks are turning 18 in time for the 2024 election. This doesn’t mean that they will all participate, but compelling issues and candidates could drive them to the polls in greater numbers. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking with young voters about their vote and which issues are important to them.

Are you a first time voter this election season? Which issues, locally and nationally, are you looking for politicians to talk about in this election? Do you feel like candidates are working to get young peoples’ votes? How impactful do you feel the youth vote truly is? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
