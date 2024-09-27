Let's talk about young voters

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/3, 8am: In an election that is so close, every vote counts. Voters between the ages of 18-30 have traditionally made up about 17% of all votes cast. This number is likely to increase, as 8 million Generation Z folks are turning 18 in time for the 2024 election. This doesn’t mean that they will all participate, but compelling issues and candidates could drive them to the polls in greater numbers. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking with young voters about their vote and which issues are important to them.

Are you a first time voter this election season? Which issues, locally and nationally, are you looking for politicians to talk about in this election? Do you feel like candidates are working to get young peoples’ votes? How impactful do you feel the youth vote truly is? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.

Guests:

