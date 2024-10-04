Let's talk about domestic violence

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/10/24, 8am: Statistics show domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women in the United States. New Mexico ranks slightly higher than the national average when it comes to women experiencing lifetime intimate partner violence. While a structure for collecting this type of data is still evolving, obtaining consistent data from law enforcement, tribal lands, college campuses, and hospitals is a challenge.

New Mexico has made some progress in protecting victims in recent years. In 2023, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that in order to obtain a protective order, victims no longer have the burden of proof of showing imminent danger or injury. In addition, the state constitution was amended in 2016 to require judges to determine that if someone is accused of a violent crime or is a danger to others that person might remain in jail without bond or has to pay a high bond to be released.