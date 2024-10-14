Let's talk about Native American voters

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/17 8am: New Mexico is home to 23 Native tribes including nineteen Pueblo Nations, three Apache tribes and the Navajo Nation, many of whom did not get the right to vote until the 1960s . Many of the obstacles they faced then, are still present today.

Native Americans make up 10% of New Mexico’s population , with more than half living in urban areas . They make up an estimated 9% of registered voters in the state.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we will talk about Native American voters. What are some of the barriers they face to voting? How engaged are Native American youth? Do Native Americans have the power to sway the vote? How large an impact can they make in the upcoming election?