Let's talk about the environment and the election

Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/31, 8am: We’ve been asking listeners which issues they care about as we head into election season. Overwhelmingly, the response has been that people want to hear more about the changing climate, both from state and local agencies and from candidates running for office.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll explore climate issues as New Mexicans head to the polls in a year full of drought , wildfire , and sweltering heat .

How is climate change affecting your vote? Do you think elected officials are taking the right steps to tackle emissions and extreme weather? Do you see ways that fossil fuels, water pollution, or radioactive materials are manifesting on your ballot? Email letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

