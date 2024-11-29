Let's talk about life's third act

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/5/24, 8am: New Mexico’s population is growing older at a faster rate than the national average . By 2040, nearly a quarter of New Mexicans will be over the age of 65, up from about 18% in 2020. As our community ages , what resources, services, and opportunities are in place for seniors?

For some, older age represents a time of slowing down and savoring life through hobbies and leisure, but for others it is a time of anxiety caused by increased costs of living and higher demands for medical care with a fixed income or none at all. Many people find contentment through a balance of part-time work and leisure or volunteering.