Let's talk about life's third act
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/5/24, 8am: New Mexico’s population is growing older at a faster rate than the national average. By 2040, nearly a quarter of New Mexicans will be over the age of 65, up from about 18% in 2020. As our community ages , what resources, services, and opportunities are in place for seniors?
For some, older age represents a time of slowing down and savoring life through hobbies and leisure, but for others it is a time of anxiety caused by increased costs of living and higher demands for medical care with a fixed income or none at all. Many people find contentment through a balance of part-time work and leisure or volunteering.
On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we'll discuss life’s “third act.” Does New Mexico have the physical and economic infrastructure to take care of its aging population? How can people continue to earn money if they weren’t able to save a nest egg earlier in life? What ideas do you have to help folks stay active and feel valued in their communities? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.