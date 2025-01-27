Let's talk about solar farms

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 1/30/25, 8am: The 2019 New Mexico Energy Transition Act requires utilities to make the transition from electricity produced from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, with benchmarks starting this year and growing until reaching 100% renewable in 2045.

However, with two large solar projects seeking permits, neighboring communities have voiced concerns over safety – namely over the potential for fires sparked by battery storage. While solar industry leaders say fires are rare, two battery storage facility fires erupted in California in 2023, increasing worry in New Mexico communities in proximity to the new proposed solar sites.