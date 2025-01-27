© 2025 KUNM
Let's talk about solar farms

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:37 PM MST
A solar farm in Gallup, NM.
Troy Sankey
/
Wikimedia Commons
A solar farm in Gallup, NM.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 1/30/25, 8am: The 2019 New Mexico Energy Transition Act requires utilities to make the transition from electricity produced from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, with benchmarks starting this year and growing until reaching 100% renewable in 2045.

However, with two large solar projects seeking permits, neighboring communities have voiced concerns over safety – namely over the potential for fires sparked by battery storage. While solar industry leaders say fires are rare, two battery storage facility fires erupted in California in 2023, increasing worry in New Mexico communities in proximity to the new proposed solar sites.

Are you concerned about battery storage for solar energy or the proximity of solar sites to homes, wilderness? Do you have other environmental concerns? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
