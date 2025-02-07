Let's talk about 2025 James Beard-nominated chefs and restaurants

Let's Talk New Mexico, 2/13, 8a: Every year the James Beard Foundation recognizes top achievements in the culinary world. This year five New Mexico chefs are semifinalists in the “Best of the Southwest” category and another three local establishments are semifinalists in national categories like “outstanding bakery,” “outstanding professional cocktail service” and “outstanding wine and other beverages program.” The finalists will be announced April 2nd and winners will be announced June 16.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we'll talk to some of the nominees about their work and what inspires them, what it means to be recognized with a James Beard nomination, as well as the ongoing challenges facing the industry. We want to hear from you. Why is great food important to you? Are big recognitions like this important to you when you choose a place to eat? What secrets do you want to know from these food entrepreneurs? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.