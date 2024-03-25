© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about 2024's James Beard nominated chefs and restaurants

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published March 25, 2024 at 8:02 PM MDT
Chef Josefina Garcilazo from Chope's Cafe in La Mesa, New Mexico is a semifinalist for James Beard's Best of the Southwest.
Treecholla
/
Wikipedia
Chef Josefina Garcilazo from Chope's Cafe in La Mesa, New Mexico is a semifinalist for James Beard's Best of the Southwest.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/28 8am: Every year the James Beard Foundation recognizes greatness in the culinary world. This year six New Mexico chefs are semifinalists in the “Best of the Southwest” category and another four local establishments are semifinalists in national categories like “best new restaurant,” “outstanding bakery,” and “outstanding bar.” The winners will be announced April 3rd.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we'll talk to some of the nominees about the challenges of working in the food industry, the inspirations that inform their recipes, and what the recognition of a James Beard nomination means to their business and their art. We want to hear from you. What do you think makes good food great? Are you more interested in eating at places that are recognized for culinary excellence? Do you think there is a tension between simple or traditional foods and innovative dishes? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

Guests:

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
See stories by Kaveh Mowahed
Root vegetables and lemon
  1. Let's talk about favorite fall foods