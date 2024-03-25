Let's talk about 2024's James Beard nominated chefs and restaurants

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/28 8am: Every year the James Beard Foundation recognizes greatness in the culinary world. This year six New Mexico chefs are semifinalists in the “Best of the Southwest” category and another four local establishments are semifinalists in national categories like “best new restaurant,” “outstanding bakery,” and “outstanding bar.” The winners will be announced April 3rd.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we'll talk to some of the nominees about the challenges of working in the food industry, the inspirations that inform their recipes, and what the recognition of a James Beard nomination means to their business and their art. We want to hear from you. What do you think makes good food great? Are you more interested in eating at places that are recognized for culinary excellence? Do you think there is a tension between simple or traditional foods and innovative dishes? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

