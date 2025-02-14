Let's talk about a federal workforce reduction in New Mexico

© 2025 KUNM
By Kaveh Mowahed
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:02 PM MST
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 2/20/25, 8am: About 22,000 New Mexicans worked for the federal government in 2024 and nearly 30,000 more received federal retirement and other annuity payments. Many people are nervous about the ongoing reduction in the federal workforce, but how severely could our state be impacted?

Do you think there are too many federal workers? Do you have a backup plan if your job is eliminated? Have you or a family member considered taking the President’s resignation offer? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
