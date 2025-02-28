Let's talk about reforms for CYFD

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 3/6/25, 8am: New Mexico’s Children, Youth, and Families Department has undergone decades of instability leading the agency to struggle protecting the most vulnerable youth.

Public officials in the state are feeling an urgency for reform.

Governor Michelle Luhjan Grisham, in her State of the State address, prioritized the need for child welfare reform. She pitched ideas like establishing an independent Child Protection Authority to oversee CYFD resolves issues faced by those impacted by the foster care system, appropriating more funding for rural health care and behavioral health expansion, and tax credits for foster parents or grandparents raising grandchildren.

However, lawmakers have communicated through the proposed state budget that there’s been years of insufficient action on CYFD’s side, leading to a distrust. As it stands, Lawmakers would cut $94 million in both recurring and one time pockets of money from CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados’ budget request for fiscal year 2026. Casados said this would be detrimental to fixing the systemic issues faced by the child welfare system.

This also comes on the heels of new arbitration findings for the Kevin S. settlement agreement , originally brought on by 14 foster youth against the state, alleging inappropriate care. Progress towards meeting that agreement has stalled out over the last five years. The arbitrator, Charles Peifer, found that children in the custody of CYFD are subject to “irreparable harm.” Peifer’s findings led to new deadlines for the state, like hiring initiatives to lessen professional burnout, recruiting more foster families, and meeting the original mandate of a child receiving a “well-child check” within 30 days of a child entering into state care.

Peifer’s overall opinion in the arbitration order was that in order to meet the new deadlines that would lead to compliance with the original target outcomes of the settlement, the Legislature must fund change.