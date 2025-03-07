Let's talk about oil and gas and the legislature

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 3/13/25, 8am: There are only a couple weeks left until the 2025 New Mexico legislature adjourns on March 22. Among the 1,100+ bills filed, a handful address regulating the state’s cash cow–the oil and gas industry–but several have already failed with others floundering in committees.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss the power of the industry in our statehouse and why legislators may not be willing to change rules for the industry that brings about a third of the state’s total revenue while being the top emitter of greenhouse gases .