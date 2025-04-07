Let's talk about cuts to Medicaid funding

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 4/10/25, 8am: About a third of New Mexicans use Medicaid to cover their health care expenses. It covers more than 83 million people nationally. The largest groups covered are children, people of color, and those with disabilities who rely on long-term care. In the recently concluded legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 88 to create a state Medicaid trust fund to help offset future costs and it was signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 8. However, potentially deep federal funding cuts, including to Medicaid, may hit right away.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss the evolving plans for federal funding cuts to Medicaid and what it could mean for health care in our state with policy experts, the state hospital association and a physician.

Do you or your family rely on medicaid for health care? Could you afford to purchase insurance from the state marketplace if you had to? Do you work in a clinic that may not be able to weather major cuts in medicaid funding? Email letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:



