Let's talk about energy, the environment and the Big Beautiful Bill

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 8/7/25, 8am: On July 4, 2025 President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act after it finally made it through both houses of Congress. Its primary purpose was to extend tax cuts Trump put in place during his first term, but it took on a larger role in advancing his second-term agenda, often associated with Project 2025 as outlined by the conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation.

The final bill calls for cutting incentives for wind, solar and electric cars and for easing restrictions on fossil fuels and emissions which contribute to a warming climate and severe weather. A provision to mandate selling portions of federal public lands had been cut to only include BLM land and then finally stripped from the bill during Senate debates.