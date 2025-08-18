© 2025 KUNM
Let's talk about funding cuts to tribal colleges and universities

By Jeanette DeDios
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:57 PM MDT
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 8/21/25, 8am: In early June, the Trump Administration proposed a significant reduction in federal funding for tribal colleges and universities as part of its fiscal year 2026 budget request. This proposal calls for cutting funding to postsecondary programs under the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) from the current $183 million in 2025 to just $22 million in 2026, a nearly 90% reduction. These cuts are included in the Department of the Interior’s budget brief but have not yet been enacted by Congress.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll ask, where does this leave our region’s tribal colleges and universities? We’ll talk to academic and political leaders and Indian law attorneys to see how these federal cuts will impact students, staff, faculty and the communities they serve. We’ll also explore the complexities of tribal obligations and treaties between federally recognized tribes and the government. Share your thoughts at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

Let's Talk New Mexico
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
