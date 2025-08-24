© 2025 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about mosquitos and other pests

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published August 24, 2025 at 4:01 PM MDT
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 8/28/25, 8am: Since at least 2019, KUNM has been reporting on the growing threat from mosquitos in our area. Not only are they seemingly growing in numbers, but because of a warming climate their range is extending into areas where they had not been a threat in the past. Further, warmer weather means the active season for pests is extending into what had been colder months that were previously inhospitable to these bloodsuckers.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the various disease threats from mosquitos and whether our safety is at greater risk, even in our arid landscape. And what about other pests like ants, ticks, or flies? Do you have solutions for mosquitos that have helped around your home or workplace? Share your ideas at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Stay Connected
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed produces our weekly live talkshow, "Let's Talk New Mexico." Kaveh also follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
