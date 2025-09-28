Let's talk about what mayors do

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/2/25, 8am: Early voting will begin at county clerks’ offices October 7, and expand to early voting locations from October 18 through November 1. There are lots of positions on ballots statewide, including many municipalities in our area who will pick a new mayor. From Albuquerque and Santa Fe to Las Vegas and Gallup, and many more smaller towns, the potential for new leadership is on the horizon.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss different forms of city government and the job duties of the local executive office while asking, what do mayors do? Share your experience working with a mayor in city government or send questions for our panel at letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

