News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about what mayors do

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published September 28, 2025 at 3:16 PM MDT
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber addresses the press outside City Hall on June 17, 2021.
Cedar Attanasio
/
AP
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber addresses the press outside City Hall on June 17, 2021.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/2/25, 8am: Early voting will begin at county clerks’ offices October 7, and expand to early voting locations from October 18 through November 1. There are lots of positions on ballots statewide, including many municipalities in our area who will pick a new mayor. From Albuquerque and Santa Fe to Las Vegas and Gallup, and many more smaller towns, the potential for new leadership is on the horizon.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss different forms of city government and the job duties of the local executive office while asking, what do mayors do? Share your experience working with a mayor in city government or send questions for our panel at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed produces our weekly live talkshow, "Let's Talk New Mexico." Kaveh also follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
