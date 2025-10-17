Let's talk about data centers

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/23/25, 8am: There are more than 20 data centers in New Mexico , from Sunland Park to Taos and Albuquerque to Clovis. Some are large like the one run by Meta in Los Lunas, and many are smaller, like the one near downtown Clovis. What they have in common though, is a vigorous debate about their strain on resources and value to their surrounding communities.

Just last month the Doña Ana County commissioners approved a $165 billion industrial revenue bond to fund a massive data complex in Santa Teresa, which would include its own microgrid power system, while drawing ire and threats of recalls from some citizens. In the hours-long meeting people said they were concerned about water usage to cool computers in such an arid environment and the strain on nearby power plants. Supporters hoped for better jobs and an economic injection into their community. Others point to developing green energy facilities and other sustainable measures that could support data centers like a massive solar and battery storage facility being constructed nearby.