Let's talk about redeveloping the State Fairgrounds

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 1/8/26, 8am: Investing in the State Fairgrounds in central Albuquerque has come up several times in recent decades, but last year Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made it a priority. She announced a redevelopment that would include affordable housing, community space and retail. Just last month a designer contracted to study the area and present some options announced three proposals at different levels of investment, from adding some community space and housing to moving the State Fair and fully redeveloping the entire space. Now we enter into the discussion phase, where neighbors and stakeholders talk through their desires for a part of town that often feels left out. Construction could start this year leading to a completed project before the end of this decade.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss redevelopment of the State Fairgrounds with members of the Governor’s appointed State Fair District Board. What sorts of amenities would you like to see in that central Albuquerque area? Can investment revitalize the area without displacing under-resourced neighbors? How can we balance the benefits that come with gentrification? How would you like the state to prioritize land use along this part of the central corridor? Email letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

