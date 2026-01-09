Let’s talk geothermal

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 01/15 8a: Geothermal energy is a virtually inexhaustible and clean renewable resource that can be used for heating, cooling, and electricity generation by tapping into steam and hot water created by the Earth’s molten core.

A recent report found that New Mexico has the potential to produce substantial power from its abundant geothermal resources – estimating the entire state could generate up to 163 gigawatts of energy.

To put that in perspective, just one gigawatt can power roughly 750,000 homes.

While the technology behind geothermal is still rapidly developing , other countries – like Italy – have taken advantage of their unique geology to power homes with natural steam for over 120 years.

For the Western U.S., the problem is how to scale it up.

Here in New Mexico, experts are optimistic that geothermal can be the missing piece for meeting the state’s self-imposed clean energy goals . That would largely happen by attracting investment dollars to get expensive large utility-scale geothermal power plants up-and-running.

On our next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll explore what it will take to tap into this substantial energy source and we would like to hear from you! What would you like to know about geothermal? Would you be okay with sacrificing public lands to develop a geothermal power plant? Do you work or live in a building that uses small-scale geothermal for heating and cooling? What’s that like?

Guests:

Shari Kelley, Senior Geophysicist/Field Geologist at the New Mexico Bureau of Geology & Mineral Resources , New Mexico Tech

, New Mexico Tech Tom Solomon, Head facilitator of the New Mexico Geothermal Working Group

Rebecca “Puck” Stair, Director of the Energy Conservation and Management Division , New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resource Department

