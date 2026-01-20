Let's Talk about Santa Fe During the Legislative Session

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 1/22/26, 8am: There’s an annual pilgrimage to Santa Fe starting in mid-January. Though lacking any religious transformation or, arguably, an arduous journey, New Mexico’s state legislators gather at the capitol building to fulfill their vows to constituents by deeply immersing themselves in the job of governing and making laws aimed at improving lives. They are not alone. Legislators bring along their own staff and the Roundhouse boosts the numbers of aides, pages, security personnel and others to over 400 extra employees. Further, the session is heavily attended by advocates and lobbyists hoping to bend the ears of legislators to their causes. It’s a lot of people coming to the small capital city for a few weeks.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the temporary boost to Santa Fe’s population from the influx of folks working the legislative session. Where do they live and eat and go for entertainment during the mid-winter assembly? How do they afford it in the face of a $200-a-day per diem and no other salary? How much work is done outside of the office, and how much does the city benefit from money spent during the coldest months? Email your questions to letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

