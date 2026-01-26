© 2026 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s Talk Traffic Fatalities and Vision Zero

By Ty Bannerman
Published January 26, 2026 at 8:24 AM MST
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 1/29/26, 8am: New Mexico has the highest per capita pedestrian traffic fatalities in the country. Because of this grim statistic, cities across the state are implementing strategies like Vision Zero that aim to eliminate traffic-related deaths entirely. But what exactly is changing, what work still needs to be done, and how can we tell if the initiatives are working?

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re diving into the design philosophies that will hopefully make our streets safer for everyone: drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike. And we want to hear from you! What needs to change on the roads in your neighborhood to make them less dangerous? What factors do you think lawmakers should consider when changing traffic patterns? And how do you think Vision Zero will affect your daily commute? Email your questions and comments to letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866, Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
