Let's Talk New Mexico's Housing Shortage

New Mexico is facing a major housing shortage—especially for its poorest working families — with only 41 rentable, affordable homes for every 100 low income residents, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Across the state, communities and lawmakers are seeking solutions, whether converting blighted areas to high density housing, building tiny home villages to help get unhoused individuals into transitional shelter, or making changes to their tax and zoning laws to incentivize affordable home building.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be examining the housing crisis, looking at how we got to this point, and how our communities can pivot to help make sure New Mexicans can get the housing that they need. And we have questions for our listeners, too: Are you a low-income family that has struggled to find a place to live? We want to hear your story. And what costs took you by surprise when trying to find a home to rent or buy? And what kind of approaches do you think lawmakers should consider when trying to alleviate our housing shortage?

Email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org , leave a message on the link above, or call in live during the show, Thursday, March 19th starting at our NEW time, 9 A.M.

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