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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk New Mexico's Housing Shortage

By Ty Bannerman
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:05 AM MDT
The Project Director for Housing Policy at the Pew Charitable Trusts, Alex Horowitz, told State Lawmakers removing barriers to construction and zoning restrictions has lowered rents in other states and cities, which could greatly benefit New Mexico, where rents rose almost 60% over a seven year period ending in 2024.
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The Project Director for Housing Policy at the Pew Charitable Trusts, Alex Horowitz, told State Lawmakers removing barriers to construction and zoning restrictions has lowered rents in other states and cities, which could greatly benefit New Mexico, where rents rose almost 60% over a seven year period ending in 2024.

New Mexico is facing a major housing shortage—especially for its poorest working families — with only 41 rentable, affordable homes for every 100 low income residents, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Across the state, communities and lawmakers are seeking solutions, whether converting blighted areas to high density housing, building tiny home villages to help get unhoused individuals into transitional shelter, or making changes to their tax and zoning laws to incentivize affordable home building.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be examining the housing crisis, looking at how we got to this point, and how our communities can pivot to help make sure New Mexicans can get the housing that they need. And we have questions for our listeners, too: Are you a low-income family that has struggled to find a place to live? We want to hear your story. And what costs took you by surprise when trying to find a home to rent or buy? And what kind of approaches do you think lawmakers should consider when trying to alleviate our housing shortage?

Email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, leave a message on the link above, or call in live during the show, Thursday, March 19th starting at our NEW time, 9 A.M.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman