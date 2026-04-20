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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk libraries—beyond books

By Ty Bannerman
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:04 PM MDT
Pueblo de Abiquiu Library and Cultural Center
New Deal Films
Pueblo de Abiquiu Library and Cultural Center

Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/23, 9am

Everybody loves libraries, and generations of New Mexicans have used them to read and check out books for over a century.

But, there’s so much more to a modern library than books. They provide vital community meeting spaces, internet access, food pantries, telehealth and even phone services in cities and villages all across the state.

And you will not find a more devoted group to free speech rights than your local library staff.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re visiting the library and discovering all the things it has to offer in addition to books, from life-saving social services to community engagement and even, in at least one New Mexico library, a free-to-use washer and dryer.

And we want to know about your favorite library, too! Is there a specific branch in Albuquerque or Santa Fe that you love? Or is the library in your rural community unique in the state? Leave us a message using the link above, email us your story at letstalk@kunm.org, or call in live on Thursday morning at 9AM.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman