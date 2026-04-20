Let's Talk libraries—beyond books

Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/23, 9am

Everybody loves libraries, and generations of New Mexicans have used them to read and check out books for over a century.

But, there’s so much more to a modern library than books. They provide vital community meeting spaces, internet access, food pantries, telehealth and even phone services in cities and villages all across the state.

And you will not find a more devoted group to free speech rights than your local library staff.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re visiting the library and discovering all the things it has to offer in addition to books, from life-saving social services to community engagement and even, in at least one New Mexico library, a free-to-use washer and dryer.