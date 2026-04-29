Lets Talk About April's News

Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/30, 9am

Yeehaw! Grab yer boots, spurs and newspapers, because it’s an ol’ fashioned news roundup this week on Let’s Talk New Mexico. We’ve gathered up a posse of reporters from around the state to talk about some of the most compelling stories that occurred over April, from the collapse of a building in downtown Albuquerque, to the final Gathering of Nations and the controversial AI data center, Project Jupiter.

And this is your chance to ask these journalists about the news and their reporting—Maybe you want to know how they choose which stories to chase? Or what information winds up on the cutting room floor? Do you have a question about how the story has progressed since it was published? Or maybe you have some inside info about a story that you’d like to share. You can leave a voice message right here on the site, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org , or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

Guests:

