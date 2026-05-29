Let’s Talk Fatherhood, Healthy Masculinity, and Mental Health

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/4, 9a: Father’s Day is coming up, so it’s the perfect time to reflect on what, exactly, makes a good father, and how the qualities of masculinity may, or may not, be linked to it. We’ll be discussing where our ideas of masculinity come from, how fathers can best serve their families, and healthy vs. toxic masculine qualities. We’ll also talk about how masculinity and fatherhood intersects with gender, and how these ideas apply to trans and gender-nonconforming individuals.

And we’d love for you to weigh in. What traits do you think are important for a father to have? What lessons did you learn from your own father? And, if you are a father yourself, what values do you hope your children learn from you? Also, if you were not able to be a father, how does that affect your view on being masculine? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Leave a message using the link on this page, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org , or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

