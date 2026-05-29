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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s Talk Fatherhood, Healthy Masculinity, and Mental Health

By Ty Bannerman
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:44 PM MDT

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/4, 9a: Father’s Day is coming up, so it’s the perfect time to reflect on what, exactly, makes a good father, and how the qualities of masculinity may, or may not, be linked to it. We’ll be discussing where our ideas of masculinity come from, how fathers can best serve their families, and healthy vs. toxic masculine qualities. We’ll also talk about how masculinity and fatherhood intersects with gender, and how these ideas apply to trans and gender-nonconforming individuals.

And we’d love for you to weigh in. What traits do you think are important for a father to have? What lessons did you learn from your own father? And, if you are a father yourself, what values do you hope your children learn from you? Also, if you were not able to be a father, how does that affect your view on being masculine? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Leave a message using the link on this page, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
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