Let's Talk about how AI is impacting New Mexicans

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/25, 9a: It’s been nearly four years since Open AI released ChatGPT, and it looks like generative AI is here to stay. From small businesses who create promotional materials with tools like Claude, ChatGPT or Grok, to K-12 classrooms that encourage their students to use AI to complete assignments, more and more New Mexicans are using the tools in their everyday lives.

But not everyone is happy about it. As AI becomes more pervasive, criticisms of the technology have come to the forefront. Whether they cite environment and concerns — or even if they just don’t feel that a machine should replicate human creativity — some New Mexicans have become increasingly skeptical of AI’s growing role in our world.